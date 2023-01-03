SkyView
Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured.

Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street.

The last time officers checked on the woman, she was still in surgery. If you have any information regarding the incident please call 888-crimesc, use crimesc.com, or submit anonymously using the P3 app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

