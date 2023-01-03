Columbia police investigating shooting incident that left woman injured

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident where a woman was injured.

Officials said a woman was injured inside of her home around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, at the Gable Oaks Apartments on 901 Colleton Street.

#ColumbiaPDSC Investigators are working leads in a shooting investigation (1 pm) at Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street. A female was injured inside her home. At last check, she was in surgery at a hospital. Have info to aid the case & ID the shooter? Contact #Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/Ky0w08TvIT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 3, 2023

The last time officers checked on the woman, she was still in surgery. If you have any information regarding the incident please call 888-crimesc, use crimesc.com, or submit anonymously using the P3 app.

