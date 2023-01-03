Authorities find decomposed body behind hotel in Lugoff

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has more details in the investigation of a suspicious death out of Kershaw County. A body was found in a donation bin and authorities believe the body had been there for months.

The discovery was made on New Year’s Eve behind the Camden West Inn, located off 850 Highway 1 South in Lugoff.

The Kershaw County Sheriff says it’s far too early to be jumping to any conclusions in this investigation but the daughter of a woman who’s been missing for nine months is hopeful that this discovery is the beginning of closure for her and her family.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says the body was first discovered by a customer at Camden West Inn. According to coroner West, the customer was walking past the clothing bin where people can drop off clothes, shoes, and other items when they noticed a foul smell coming from the bin. The police were notified and found the body.

“We determined the body has probably been there for months. It was pretty decomposed. We couldn’t really determine if it was male or female at that point but based off some of the clothes that was on the body it was female clothes, so we believe it’s a female,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

The coroner and Sheriff Boan both say an autopsy should determine the cause of death but identification could take months.

“We do have a possible know who it is but we’re going to do DNA,” said Kershaw County Coroner David West.

“We all need closure,” said Hannah Gates.

Hannah Gates is the daughter of 46-year-old Lesley Lemoine. Gates says she last saw her mother in March.

“She came to my door asking me for a ride. So, I took her to McDonald’s,” said Gates.

A few days later, Gates reported her mother missing to Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department.

Gates says, “She kind of lived a freelance lifestyle, she was a free spirit. She went to friend’s house to friend’s house, and when her friends started showing up asking where she was, that’s when we knew something is not right.”

Gates and others have been holding on to hope for nine months. This discovery was not the end she wanted, but it could mean peace for her family.

“I’m hoping that this is my mom so that we can all have the closure we need. There’s still so many things that need to be checked off and confirmed and I’m just glad somebody was found because that means someone gets to go home,” said Gates.

