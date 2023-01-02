SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Average gas prices in South Carolina saw a sharp jump over the last week as prices jumped 19.7 cents bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $2.92, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations.

The cheapest gas was priced at $2.45 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4, a difference of $1.55 per gallon.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 9 cents lower than one year ago.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Goose Creek selling gas for $2.59 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price per gallon rose 12.3 cents last week, averaging $3.17. The national average is down 22.5 cents from a month ago and stands 9.5 cents lower than one year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The national average for a gallon of diesel fell 1.4 cents over the last week to $4.67 per gallon.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end. While the jump at the pump will likely be temporary as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023. Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way.”

