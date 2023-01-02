Pedestrian dead after collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Richland County.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 1. A 2016 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on I-20 near the 60-mile marker when the vehicle hit a person crossing the road.

No one in the vehicle was injured, the person who was hit died on the scene.

