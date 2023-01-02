SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing driver on Lake Murray

Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver(Chris Joseph)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of the diver who was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources from Lake Murray at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin was recovered from Lake Murray.

Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, around 1:00 p.m.

RELATED STORY: SCDNR: Missing Lake Murray diver found

Officials say Lunsford did not resurface and a search for him began shortly after.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC on January 4.

SCDNR and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Driver dies after collision in Orangeburg County
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Lizard’s Thicket continues annual new year tradition.
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field