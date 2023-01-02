Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher has released the name of the diver who was recovered by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources from Lake Murray at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

According to Coroner Fisher, Mr. Paul Lloyd Lunsford, 54, of Chapin was recovered from Lake Murray.

Lunsford entered the water near the Lake Murray Towers while on a diving excursion on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, around 1:00 p.m.

Officials say Lunsford did not resurface and a search for him began shortly after.

An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC on January 4.

SCDNR and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident.

