Harvest of Hope and Serve & Connect partnering to help residents of Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Midlands organizations are helping residents of the Colony Apartments during a difficult time.

Harvest of Hope and Serve & Connect are coming together on Monday, January 2 at 11:30 a.m. to distribute food at the Colony Apartments on 3545 W. Beltline Boulevard. The food will be going to tenants who are still displaced and residents who are returning to their apartments.

The Colony Apartments are currently under investigation by Columbia city officials because many units did not have heat or water during some of the coldest temperatures reported in the state. There also have been concerns about crime in the area of the apartment complex.

