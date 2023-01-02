SkyView
Girl Scout cookie season returns to the Midlands

Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us!
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is officially the start of Girl Scout Cookie season in the Upstate and Midlands.

Today pre-sales have begun for anyone looking to get their hands on the cookies.

But, beginning on February 10, 2023, individuals can find booths by going online and searching for booth locations near them.

New to the 2023 cookie season, the Girl Scouts have an online exclusive, the raspberry rally cookie has joined the lineup along with classic family favorites like thin mints, samoas, tagalongs, and more.

Raspberry rally is a thin crispy cookie infused with the raspberry flavor and dipped in the same chocolaty coating as thin mint cookies.

The raspberry rally cookies are exclusively offered online for direct shipment only beginning on February 27, 2023.

raspberry rally flavored cookies
raspberry rally flavored cookies(Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands)

