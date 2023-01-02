FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A foggy start out there but beautiful for the afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Very foggy start to the day but the fog will burn off as the sun gets higher in the sky this morning. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 this afternoon with sunshine and clouds.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Dense Fog this morning across the Midlands (Advisory until 9AM)

Warm for the afternoon with sunshine and clouds. Highs around 70

A round of rain arrives late Tuesday that will linger into Wednesday

70s Expected this afternoon through Wednesday

Cooler weather on the way for the weekend with 50s

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

A very foggy start this morning. Please be a little extra careful on the roadways if you’re going to be out and about. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until 9AM. Skies will clear this afternoon as we’re expecting more sunshine and highs to climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

Tonight we’ll drop down into the 50s with areas of fog again.

A cold front looks to move into the region Tuesday evening. This will increase our cloud cover and send us some scattered showers during the evening hours (30%).

The front will continue to slide over the Midlands Wednesday producing a 80% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms, especially early in the day. All said and done, we’re expecting .50″-1″ of rain.

Wednesday evening into Thursday morning we’ll see the front will push away welcoming in clearing skies with highs a touch cooler in the lower 60s for Thursday.

Cooler weather arrives for the end of the weekend and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 50s with lows at night dropping into the 30s by the time you wake up for Saturday morning. Same goes for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon after a foggy start. Highs around 70 and dry

Tonight: Areas of fog again with lows in the 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with evening showers and storms (30%). Highs around 70

Wednesday: Periods of rain with a few storms. Highs around 70 and rain chances at 70%

Thursday: Clearing skies and a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s

