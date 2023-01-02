SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions

Total all assets and debt to get a clear financial picture
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Making a financial resolution and keeping it are two very different things. According to a University of Scranton study, 60% of respondents had stopped keeping their New Year’s resolutions within six months.

Danetha Doe, the creator of Money & Mimosas, said there are three steps you can take to keep your money resolution realistic and attainable.

Pick one money goal to achieve this year: Is it save more? Invest more? Pay down debt? If so, how much. Write it down. Doe said focusing on one goal will make it more likely that you will achieve it.

Do a money clarity exercise: Total all of your assets and debt to get an accurate picture of where you stand. Then, compare that to where you want to be at the end of the year and build a plan on how to get there.

Know the reason for your goal: Does said during discouraging times this will keep you on track. She said staying motivated is essential to reaching your goal.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

Latest News

Expert advice on sticking to your New Year’s financial resolutions
The coffin with the remains of Brazilian soccer great Pele is carried for his wake on the pitch...
Brazilians mourn Pelé at the stadium where he got his start
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about the killing of a Florida couple.
$10K reward offered for information in killing of Florida couple
The suspect in the killing of four college students plans to waive extradition.
Suspect in Idaho college student slayings to be extradited