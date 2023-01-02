Dakereon Joyner returning to Gamecocks for 2023 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina dual-position player Dakereon Joyner will be returning to the Gamecocks for the 2023 season.

The North Charleston native made the announcement via social media that he was going to use the COVID year of eligibility to continue his college football career.

Joyner arrived at the university in 2018 after earning Mr. Football South Carolina as a player at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston.

During his time as a Gamecock, Joyner has been used as both a receiver and a quarterback. This past season, Joyner threw 3 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight passes for 120 yards and one touchdown as a receiver; he also had 12 rushes for 56 yards and two scores.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.