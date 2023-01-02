SkyView
Dakereon Joyner returning to Gamecocks for 2023 season

Joyner returning to USC for 2023 season.
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game...
South Carolina quarterback Dakereon Joyner (7) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Akron Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Akron 28-3. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina dual-position player Dakereon Joyner will be returning to the Gamecocks for the 2023 season.

The North Charleston native made the announcement via social media that he was going to use the COVID year of eligibility to continue his college football career.

Joyner arrived at the university in 2018 after earning Mr. Football South Carolina as a player at Fort Dorchester High School in North Charleston.

During his time as a Gamecock, Joyner has been used as both a receiver and a quarterback. This past season, Joyner threw 3 passes for 101 yards and one touchdown. He caught eight passes for 120 yards and one touchdown as a receiver; he also had 12 rushes for 56 yards and two scores.

