Columbia residents march in Rose Bowl Parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man who donated his kidney, marched in the Rose Bowl Parade with his wife, and their neighbor who is a kidney recipient.

Thomas Dougall, a board member of Donate Life South Carolina and a kidney donor, his wife, Wendy Dougall, and their neighbor Jo Byrd, a kidney recipient all walked in the parade together.

Wendy is a tissue recipient who is an advocate for donation:

I am excited about participating in the Rose Parade on two levels. First, while I am grateful that dental technology has progressed to the point where you can get a tissue transplant for your gums, which I did, I am more excited about walking with my husband, Thomas Dougall, who graciously and faithfully donated one of his kidneys to a wonderful woman in our neighborhood.” Wendy Dougall explained that it was truly a call from God and her husband answered that call. Admitting it was not a difficult choice, the Dougalls believe that the first commandment is to love our God and the second is to love our neighbors as ourselves. Though he was sixty-five undergoing a difficult surgery, you would never guess it now. Wendy looks forward to seeing Jo Byrd, his beautiful recipient honored on the float as well! Wendy thanks Donate Life South Carolina for doing such an amazing work.

Thomas was appointed to the board by South Carolin Governor Henry McMaster.

