Beaufort Co. lawmaker on public intoxication charge: ‘I want to say I’m sorry’

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator released a statement after Lexington Police cited him for public intoxication early on New Year’s Morning.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County) said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.”

Davis (R-Beaufort County) said he recognized he should not be driving moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol had been consumed, according to a press release. He pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for more than an hour, he said.

At that point, a Lexington Police officer approached and ended up ticketing him for public intoxication, Davis spokesman Michael Wukela said.

“Sen. Davis cooperated immediately, fully and completely with the officer,” Wukela said. “He was not charged with driving under the influence.”

“I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake,” Davis said.

Davis referred questions to his attorneys, Pete Strom and Alexandra Benevento of the Columbia-based Strom Law Firm, the release states.

