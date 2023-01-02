SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing diver on Lake Murray
Lizard’s Thicket continues annual new year tradition.
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
File photo from a baggage check. Mexican officials said a box with human skulls in it that was...
GRAPHIC: Human skulls found in box at Mexico airport bound for US