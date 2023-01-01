SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

The collision happened on I-77 North at mile marker 32.
The collision happened on I-77 North at mile marker 32.(MGN)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32.

The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when it went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the car and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Driver dies after collision in Orangeburg County
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C. is wanted in connection to an N.Y.E shooting in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for suspect in connection to fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. died earlier in December 2022.
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.