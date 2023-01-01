Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, two people are deceased after a collision on I-77 North at mile marker 32.

The collision occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

A driver of a 2021 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 when it went off the road to the right and hit a tree.

The driver of the car and the passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.