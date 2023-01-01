SkyView
Sumter Police searching for suspect in connection to fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C. is wanted in connection to an N.Y.E shooting in Sumter.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is searching for a man in connection to a shooting on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

According to officers the shooting occurred around 7 p.m. outside a Hampton Avenue home.

Amani Jalik Zahquad Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C. is accused of shooting 46-year-old Channing Goodman.

Investigators say officers responded to a call about the shooting and found Goodman in the front yard of the home wounded.

Goodman was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Investigators say Goodman was trying to break up a fight between two women when he was shot by the suspect.

Also stated in a press release is that the suspect, a family member and one of the women involved in the fight left together in a car before officers arrived on the scene.

The Sumter Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact 803-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

