NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has filed a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and NFL following complaints from the team’s Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions.

After the game, several Lions players expressed criticism of the playing surface.

The official grievance cites ‘the hardness of the playing field,’ according to an ESPN report.

NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and Carolina for the hardness of the playing field in last Saturday's Lions-Panthers game, per source. The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field conditions in the extreme cold, only worsened as the game progressed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2023

Per the report, the NFLPA complained about the hardness before the game, and said the field conditions only worsened in the sub-freezing temperatures.

The game was the coldest Panthers home game in franchise history, with highs only topping out in the 20s, to go along with a blistering cold wind chill.

Carolina won the game 37-23.

Panthers owner David Tepper converted the playing surface from grass to artificial turf prior to the start of the 2021 season, in part to make the stadium more usable for the city’s MLS team, Charlotte FC.

Players across the league have expressed opposition to playing on artificial turf surfaces throughout the season, commonly citing an increased concern for injuries.

Related: Panthers dominate run game, defeat Lions in coldest home game ever to keep playoff hopes alive

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.