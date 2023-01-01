SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field

The grievance stems from the Dec. 24 matchup with the Detroit Lions.
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the field and Bank of America Stadium.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has filed a grievance against the Carolina Panthers and NFL following complaints from the team’s Christmas Eve matchup with the Detroit Lions.

After the game, several Lions players expressed criticism of the playing surface.

The official grievance cites ‘the hardness of the playing field,’ according to an ESPN report.

Per the report, the NFLPA complained about the hardness before the game, and said the field conditions only worsened in the sub-freezing temperatures.

The game was the coldest Panthers home game in franchise history, with highs only topping out in the 20s, to go along with a blistering cold wind chill.

Carolina won the game 37-23.

Panthers owner David Tepper converted the playing surface from grass to artificial turf prior to the start of the 2021 season, in part to make the stadium more usable for the city’s MLS team, Charlotte FC.

Players across the league have expressed opposition to playing on artificial turf surfaces throughout the season, commonly citing an increased concern for injuries.

Related: Panthers dominate run game, defeat Lions in coldest home game ever to keep playoff hopes alive

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Driver dies after collision in Orangeburg County
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the second half of...
Panthers beat Buccaneers behind strong rushing attack, two TDs from QB Walker
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
‘We have to get over the hump’: Tepper says now was right time to fire head coach Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
The Gamecocks held their Pro Timing Day Friday
Gamecocks scouted by NFL teams Friday