NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man rang in the new year as a millionaire after becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.

Gary Krigbaum’s life changed just after midnight on January 1 when he won the drawing during the ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.”

Krigbaum’s daughter, Sarah Day, made the trip to New York on his behalf and represented him at the Times Square event.

“Dad, dad, I’m bringing home a million dollars,” Day said after she won.

Krigbaum’s good luck started with a second-chance drawing held by the N.C. Education Lottery. In the drawing, he won not only the trip as part of the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” promotion, but became one of 29 Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance in the $1 million drawing.

This luck continued on New Year’s Eve when he became one of five chosen to get an entry in the $1 million drawing.

I don’t know what to say,” Day told the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, on national TV. " I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs.”

Watching the win were seven other North Carolinians who also won a VIP trip for two to New York City as part of the promotion and spent the holiday weekend in Times Square. The New Year’s Eve event was the fourth time in four years that the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” to conduct the $1 million drawing.

