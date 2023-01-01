SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina

Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities in central Mexico said Friday they found a strange holiday-season package at a local airport: four human skulls being shipped to the United States.

Mexico’s National Guard said its officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box.

The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan, in Michoacan state, to an address in Manning, South Carolina.

When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil.

The Guard said the shipment, regardless of how the skulls were obtained or whether they items were meant for medical study, may violate Mexican laws on the handling of corpses.

Michoacan is one of Mexico’s most violent states, and the city of Apatzingan has long been dominated by the Viagras drug cartel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Driver dies after collision in Orangeburg County
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

Latest News

The collision happened on I-77 North at mile marker 32.
Two killed in single-vehicle Fairfield County collision
Amani Kennedy, 23, of Fayetteville, N.C. is wanted in connection to an N.Y.E shooting in Sumter.
Sumter Police searching for suspect in connection to fatal New Year’s Eve shooting
An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County