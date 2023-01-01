SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

Lizard’s Thicket continues annual new year tradition.
Lizard’s Thicket continues annual new year tradition.(KSLA)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition.

“You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Kisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.

Kisnow’s grandparents founded Lizard’s Thicket over four decades ago. She told WIS that January 1, is the busiest day of business on account of a New Year’s tradition.

“My collard greens symbolize money, green back. And my black-eyed peas are for good luck because I need good luck,” said Betty Reese, a customer on Saturday.

Reese was joined by her granddaughter and great-granddaughter to carry the tradition she’s honored for 75 years.

Her family was one of the thousands to order the black-eyed pea and collared green combination on Sunday.

Lizard’s Thicket says they’re prepared to cater at least 9,000 servings of black-eyed peas, as well as collard greens, by Jan. 2.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day of the week.

Kisnow says they’re hoping to open a fourteenth Lizard’s Thicket location somewhere in Lexington County this year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Food Stamps, SNAP Benefits
SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react
There's high demand for concealed carry permits in South Carolina.
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.
Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County
Driver dies after collision in Orangeburg County
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

Latest News

Coroner identifies missing Lake Murray diver
Lexington County coroner identifies 54-year-old man as missing driver on Lake Murray
Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks watches during the first half of an NFL football game...
Panthers blow fourth-quarter lead, officially eliminated with loss to Tampa Bay
Officers were called to an airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange...
Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed to South Carolina
The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field