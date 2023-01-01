Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition.

“You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Kisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.

Kisnow’s grandparents founded Lizard’s Thicket over four decades ago. She told WIS that January 1, is the busiest day of business on account of a New Year’s tradition.

“My collard greens symbolize money, green back. And my black-eyed peas are for good luck because I need good luck,” said Betty Reese, a customer on Saturday.

Reese was joined by her granddaughter and great-granddaughter to carry the tradition she’s honored for 75 years.

Her family was one of the thousands to order the black-eyed pea and collared green combination on Sunday.

Lizard’s Thicket says they’re prepared to cater at least 9,000 servings of black-eyed peas, as well as collard greens, by Jan. 2.

The restaurant is open from 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. every day of the week.

Kisnow says they’re hoping to open a fourteenth Lizard’s Thicket location somewhere in Lexington County this year.

