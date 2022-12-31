SkyView
Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams

Newberry deputies are warning residents not to fall for the phone scams.
Newberry deputies are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
Newberry deputies are getting more reports of scam calls, and want you to know the red flags
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area.

Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.

The co-op does not do business this way and doesn’t accept gift cards for payment. It is a scam according to officials.

