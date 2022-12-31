Newberry deputies warning of electric company phone scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of new year scams happening in the area.

Officials said people are receiving calls from a fraudster who says they are from the Newberry Electric Cooperative, the person then says they will cut off the person’s power unless they receive a gift card and provide them the number on the card.

The co-op does not do business this way and doesn’t accept gift cards for payment. It is a scam according to officials.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.