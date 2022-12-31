LIST: New Year’s Eve events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, and there are events all over the Midlands to celebrate the start of new beginnings.

So if you are looking for events to bring in the new year, you can give some of these events a try:

1. Bring in the new year at the City of Columbia’s Capital City Fireworks. The fireworks display will take place at midnight on the north side of the South Carolina State House along Gervais Street and Main Street.

2. New Year’s Eve on the Farm in Lexington is another event ideal to try out. The event includes live music by Mandy Addy and Poppy K, a midnight champagne toast, and a fire pit. Tickets can be purchased online.

3. New Year’s Eve Bash at the Grand On Main is on Saturday, Dec. 31, at 7 p.m. The event will end at 2 a.m. and no ticket is needed for general admission.

4. Get a few laughs in while counting down to the new year at Columbia’s Comedy Countdown at Corley Mill. Doors open at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

5. Market on Main is another event to bring in the new year. Anyone who attends the event can enjoy a three-course meal and open bar watching the ball drop on a giant TV.

