Gamecocks start off new year against Georgia, first road matchup against SEC competitor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team kicks off their new year with a game against the University of Georgia women’s basketball team.

The Monday, January 2, game against the lady bulldogs is the Gamecocks’ first game against an SEC team on the road.

Overall, the Gamecocks have a lifetime losing record against the lady bulldogs with a record of 22-33, however, the Gamecocks have won the last 15 matchups.

In their latest matchup, South Carolina won the top-20 matchup on February 13, 2022.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Athens. You can watch the game on SEC Network or follow along by radio at 107.5 FM / SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 190.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.