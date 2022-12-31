SkyView
Gamecocks start off new year against Georgia, first road matchup against SEC competitor

Gamecocks face Georgia in first test against an SEC team on the road.
South Carolina faces Georgia to kick off new year against their first SEC matchup this season.
South Carolina faces Georgia to kick off new year against their first SEC matchup this season.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team kicks off their new year with a game against the University of Georgia women’s basketball team.

The Monday, January 2, game against the lady bulldogs is the Gamecocks’ first game against an SEC team on the road.

Overall, the Gamecocks have a lifetime losing record against the lady bulldogs with a record of 22-33, however, the Gamecocks have won the last 15 matchups.

In their latest matchup, South Carolina won the top-20 matchup on February 13, 2022.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Athens. You can watch the game on SEC Network or follow along by radio at 107.5 FM / SiriusXM Ch. 85 or 190.

