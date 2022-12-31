SkyView
Funeral arrangements announced for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.

City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. died earlier in December 2022.((CHRIS JOSEPH/WIS TV))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr.

A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 5 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia, according to Dignity Memorial.

RELATED CONTENT / Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

Two Columbia City Councilmembers and Columbia City officials confirmed Taylor died earlier this week.

Columbia Mayor, Daniel Rickenmann made a statement on Taylor following his passing:

“Today, Columbia lost one of her biggest advocates, one of my best friends, Joe E. Taylor, Jr. Joe was a giant in our community. I can think of no person who cared more about Columbia, the Midlands, or South Carolina than Joe. He led with his heart and passion to help others. He was more than a colleague or a friend, he was family. I will deeply miss him and am very grateful to have known him. I ask everyone to keep his family on their hearts, in prayer.”

Voters elected Taylor to the District 4 seat in 2021.

