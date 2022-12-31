FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A few storms possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this afternoon as a weak system will spark off scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds up to 40 mph and downpours throughout the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day this afternoon for periods of heavy rain and gusty storms. The chance of rain is 70%.

0.50″-1″ Inches of rain is expected.

Cloudy and mild for New Year’s Eve tonight.

Skies clear up Sunday afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer temperatures around 70 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances go up by Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for a few storms.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday! We have the potential for some downpours and thunderstorms. We could see some gusty storms pop up during the afternoon hours Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies when it is not raining.

The good news is the rain should move out this evening so it should be dry as you head out tonight to ring in the New Year with mild temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.

We could start out with some fog and low clouds to start our New Year’s Day but the clouds should clear out leading to sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Monday morning is cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies. Monday afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front looks to inch closer to the region on Tuesday and could eventually bring showers and a couple storms to the Midlands by the evening hours.

A low pressure system arrives Wednesday producing an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the lower 70s.

A few showers could linger into Thursday morning but things look to dry out for the end of the week but temperatures turn cooler behind the front with highs in the low to mid 50s by Friday.

The cooler air will stick around for next weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 30s but we should have bright sunny skies both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

FIRST ALERT Weather Day New Year’s Eve: A 70% chance for rain. Rain could be heavy at times with a few gusty storms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

NEW YEARS Day: Partly cloudy and drier with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms during the evening with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Highs are in the low 70s.

Thursday: A little cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s. There’s a 30% chance of showers mainly in the morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

