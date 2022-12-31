SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon sun to start 2023

By Eric Zernich
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:39 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The low clouds will hang tough over the Midlands today but we should have some peeks of sunshine this afternoon warming highs into the middle 60s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Skies gradually clear up Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s.
  • Warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s continues Monday through Wednesday.
  • Showers returns Tuesday evening and will linger into Wednesday with a few storms possible Wednesday afternoon.
  • Temperatures drop next weekend into the 50s Friday through Sunday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It will be a quiet start to 2023 but the low clouds will take their time clearing out today leading to just a few peeks of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Monday morning will begin on the cooler side with lows in the upper 40s as another round of fog develops over the region. High pressure will then move just to our East along the Coast Monday afternoon producing a bit more sunshine with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front looks to head for the Carolinas on Tuesday and could eventually bring scattered showers to the Midlands during the evening.

The cold front will continue to slide across the region on Wednesday producing a 90% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning the front will push out into the Atlantic allowing for clearing skies with highs in the lower 60s Thursday afternoon.

Most of the Midlands will receive about a half inch of rain with this system.

For the end of the week and into next weekend a wave of cooler air will dive down over the Carolinas dropping temperatures into the 50s for highs with overnight lows falling into the 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

NEW YEARS Day: Morning fog/clouds then peeks of afternoon sunshine with highs reaching the middle to upper 60s.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers during the evening with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 90% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Clearing skies and a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

Saturday: A freezing cold start then sunny skies will warm highs into the lower 50s.

