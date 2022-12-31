FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another round of patchy to dense fog tonight into Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While we did dry out some today there is still plenty of moisture at the surface leading to patchy to dense fog to develop throughout the Midlands once again tonight.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Patchy to dense fog tonight with lows near 50.

Warmer temperatures in the lower 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Showers returns Tuesday evening and will linger into Wednesday with a few storms possible Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures drop next weekend into the 50s Friday through Sunday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Conditions are perfect for another round of patchy to dense fog to develop throughout the Midlands reducing visibility to less than a mile in many spots by Monday morning.

Monday morning will begin on the cooler side with lows near 50 but high pressure will move towards the region Monday afternoon clearing out our skies and allowing for a good deal of sunshine to warm temperatures into the lower 70s.

A cold front looks to move into the Southeast region on Tuesday increasing our clouds and could eventually send us some scattered showers during the evening hours.

The cold front will continue to slide over the Midlands on Wednesday producing a 90% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning the front will push out into the Atlantic allowing for clearing skies Thursday afternoon with highs a touch cooler in the lower 60s.

This system should bring most of the Midlands about a half inch of rain but a few isolated communities could pick up as much as an inch of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.

For the end of the week and into next weekend a wave of cooler air will dive down over the Carolinas dropping temperatures into the 50s for highs with overnight lows falling into the 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Patchy to dense fog with lows near 50.

Monday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers during the evening with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 90% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Clearing skies and a touch cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows in the 30s.

Saturday: A freezing cold start then sunny skies will warm highs into the lower 50s.

