FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers ending but damp and foggy for New Year’s Eve

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The rain is moving out of the Midlands however it will still be on the damp side tonight with the areas of fog developing for New Year’s Eve.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy, damp and mild for New Year’s Eve tonight.

Skies clear up Sunday afternoon with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s Monday through Wednesday.

Rain returns Tuesday evening and continues into Wednesday with a few storms possible Wednesday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

After a rainy and dreary day the good news is the showers are coming to an end this evening and it should be dry as you head out tonight to ring in the New Year or watch the fireworks with temperatures holding near 60. The one thing to keep in mind is that fog will be developing tonight which could make viewing the fireworks a little more difficult.

The fog will linger into the to start of our New Year’s Day but the clouds will eventually clear out as high pressure builds over the region leading to sunshine and warmer temperatures in the upper 60s by the afternoon.

Monday morning will be cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s with another round of patchy fog. Monday afternoon we should have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A cold front looks to inch closer to the region on Tuesday and could eventually bring scattered showers to the Midlands by the evening hours.

A low pressure system then arrives on Wednesday producing a 90% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows will only dip down into the lower 60s with highs reaching the lower 70s.

A few stray showers could linger into Thursday morning but things look to dry out for the end of the week with temperatures turning cooler behind the front as highs only top out in the low to mid 50s Friday afternoon.

The cooler more seasonable air will stick around into next weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 30s but we should have bright sunny skies both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Rather cloudy with areas of patchy fog. Lows in the middle 50s.

NEW YEARS Day: Morning fog/clouds then afternoon sunshine with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers during the evening with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 90% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Highs are in the lower 70s.

Thursday: A little cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s. There’s a 20% chance of a few lingering showers mainly in the morning.

Friday: Mostly sunny but much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

