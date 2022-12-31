Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County.

Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive.

According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling south on U.S. 15 when the vehicle went off-road to the left striking a tree. The driver of the Yukon died after the collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

