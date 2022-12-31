Deputies investigating body found in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff.

Sheriff Lee Boan said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

Boan added that there were no signs of how the woman died and that she has been in the bin for months and her body was mostly a skeleton. Boan added his office is treating the incident as a homicide.

“Unfortunately, it appears the body has possibly been there for months,” Boan added. “It was badly decomposed and mostly skeletal.”

Kershaw County Coroner David West said an autopsy is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 4, at 2 p.m.

Investigators originally believed the woman might be someone who used the collection bin as a shelter from recent cold weather but realized the remains were too decomposed for it to be someone who had died recently.

Both West and Boan noted that a number of items in the collection bin appeared to be years old, including a collection of movies on old VHS tapes. The bin also contained clothing items, as expected, they said but did not appear to have been checked on or emptied in some time.

