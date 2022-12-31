Building Better Communities delivering meals to displaced residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia charity Building Better Communities is attempting to feed an estimated 500 people who were displaced from their homes.

BBC founder Perry Bradley took WIS on a ride along as his team of volunteers delivered food to the residents of Colony Apartments, who were evacuated due to the conditions at the complex.

He said the residents are spread across 11 hotels as the City of Columbia looks to fix gas leaks, water piping, and heat.

On Friday, he delivered pizzas, chicken sandwiches, and non-perishable goods.

He said a lack of resources is the main challenge and it’s unclear how much longer the effort can be sustained.

“I think as every day goes, we’re getting more and more volunteers so people are actually starting to come out and help. So as long as we get more and more volunteers, I think we can handle it,” he said.

He went on to say:

“The new year is coming in, so once committed, committed. It’s something we can’t really jump on.”

If you want to help, you can drop off food and supplies at the Colony Apartments Family Resource Center located on West Beltline. Additionally, financial donations are accepted online.

