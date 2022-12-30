SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Joy

Meet this adorable Rottweiler mix puppy
WIS Fury Friday - Joy
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Joy is a Rottweiler mix puppy that just turned 3 months old! She is available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Joy and her sister were found on the side of the road. Joy is a special girl. She was born with a neurological condition called Cerebellar Hypoplasia, commonly referred to as CH. The cerebellum is responsible for fine-tuning motor movements so when it is not developed properly it can cause pets to be unable to move “normally.” In Joy’s case, she has a wobbly back-end that is super adorable! You can’t help but love her wiggle butt which amplifies when she is excited. Her balance may become better as she gets older and stronger, but it will never be the same as a dog born without CH. This condition is not uncomfortable in any way and does not affect lifespan at all or cause any other medical concerns.

Joy is the happiest, playful, most loving puppy! She loves everyone she meets! Joy would love a big, grassy, fenced yard to run around as she grows up. She is a very active girl that loves to be outside and play. Her wobble doesn’t slow her down one bit. Joy’s foster mama says she is even potty trained already. She does great with other dogs too!

The ideal home for Joy would have limited stairs. She would be great with kids, but keep in mind that she will be a large breed dog and potentially unsteady on her feet so she might knock small toddlers over by accident when she gets bigger. We hope to find a wonderful family out there to show Joy that her special needs are beautiful!

Pawmetto Lifeline’s regular adoption hours are Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m and Saturday from 10:00 to 6:00 p.m. However, this Saturday, December 31, Adoptions will close at 3:00 p.m. for New Year’s Eve. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an Adoption Application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

