SNAP Emergency Allotments to end January 31st, recipients react

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families in South Carolina will be losing extra grocery money come January. The Department of Social Services announced today the emergency supplements will come to an end in January for South Carolinians. Nationally emergency supplements will end in February.

In short, your snap benefits will return to what they were before the pandemic. WIS spoke with Sue Berkowitz from SC Legal Appleseed, and she says some people on SNAP will suffer more than others.

The SNAP emergency supplements were put in place back in March 2020 to give extra support to people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now those extra benefits will end on January 31, 2023.

“I am very shocked that it is going to end that soon,” said Letrecia Brown.

Letricia Brown is a single mother of five. She and her family are one of the 300 thousand families that depend on SNAP benefits.

Brown said, “I receive a sufficient amount, but I have multiple children. So, that runs out in the middle of the month.”

She says with inflation still skyrocketing, now is not the best time to roll back on that extra funding.

“I’m very upset because now that forces me to have to go and get more than one job possibly to be able to take care of the whole household. I do have smaller younger children that are in elementary school, middle school, and high school,” said Brown. So, with different children in different grade levels with different metabolisms. So, it’s very hard now that I have to stretch their food even more,” she added.

For a 2-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month, they were receiving an extra $266 with the emergency allotments bringing them to the maximum benefit amount of a two-person household which is $516 a month.

“It’s going to end for everybody nationally at the end of February. South Carolina is just ending it a month early,” said Sue Berkowitz with SC Legal Appleseed.

Berkowitz says this change will mainly impact low-income working families and the elderly the most.

She says, “Their retirement benefits are static. Once they get that cola increase for the next year nothing goes up, but their snap benefits are going to be going down tremendously.

“Very disappointed because I know it will be back to just monitoring my food budget so closely and I won’t be able to enjoy all of the things I was used to enjoying for the last two years,” said Pauline Doty, a senior citizen who receives snap benefits.

Snap allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements. You will be able to view your regular snap benefits online beginning on January 3, 2023.

WIS reached out to the governor’s office for comment on the decision to end the benefits.

His team sent a statement. It reads in part, “It’s important to note that recipients will have time to plan as they continue receiving the emergency allotment for another month and that there will be no interruption to their pre-pandemic benefits.”

