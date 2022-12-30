Reports: Person of interest in custody in killings of Idaho college students

MOSCOW, Idaho (Gray News) - Police investigating the killings of four University of Idaho college students announced they will hold a news conference Friday to provide updates on the case, according to multiple reports.

A person has been taken into custody by police in relation to the investigation, according to ABC News and NBC News.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. PT, CNN reported.

Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin’ bodies were found Nov. 13 at a rental home across the street from the university campus, and the killings left the small town of Moscow shaken.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.