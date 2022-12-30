One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement.

🚨A significant one car collision has temporarily closed the 2700 block of North Main St. The female driver was taken to a local hospital after crashing into an electrical transformer box causing🚦lights to malfunction. #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit is investigating. pic.twitter.com/ifVCL1MRaR — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 30, 2022

Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main Street. A driver collided with an electrical transformer box, causing traffic lights on the block to malfunction.

The female driver did not get any life-threatening injuries according to medical staff.

#Update: As a towing company removes the mangled vehicle from the electrical transformer box, @domenergysc crews are diligently working to restore power to the malfunctioning🚦at the 2700 block of North Main St. Per medical staff, driver didn’t receive life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/qVFDToe3zv — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) December 30, 2022

Dominion Energy crews worked to restore power to the traffic lights while a towing company removed the vehicle.

