No. 1 South Carolina opens SEC play against Texas A&M

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are kicking off their SEC schedule after completing their non-conference season undefeated. Three of those wins were against other ranked teams.

Tonight, South Carolina takes on Texas A&M at 7 p.m. in the Colonial Life Arena.

So far South Carolina has won nine out of ten past games against the aggies.

The team has held its top spot on the AP Poll for 27 consecutive weeks now.

