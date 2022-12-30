SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

No. 1 South Carolina opens SEC play against Texas A&M

Gamecocks women's basketball team warming up before SEC opener game.
Gamecocks women's basketball team warming up before SEC opener game.(South Carolina Women's Basketball)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are kicking off their SEC schedule after completing their non-conference season undefeated. Three of those wins were against other ranked teams.

Tonight, South Carolina takes on Texas A&M at 7 p.m. in the Colonial Life Arena.

So far South Carolina has won nine out of ten past games against the aggies.

The team has held its top spot on the AP Poll for 27 consecutive weeks now.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
According to CPD, Jimmy Murphy Kelly (left) and Zavia Dorsey (right) have been arrested in...
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Colony Apartments
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
City Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies
Columbia Councilman Joe Taylor Jr. dies

Latest News

Gamecocks prepare for gator bowl
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against Coastal Carolina during the...
Staley, No. 1 South Carolina making a point with new guards
South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) shoots over Coastal Carolina guard Brali Simmons (1) during...
No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25
Lanorris Sellers chooses the Gamecocks
Lanorris Sellers chooses the Gamecocks