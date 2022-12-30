SkyView
Fort Mill mom shops as ‘unicorn’ after helping raise $14K for good cause

Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter.
By Mary King
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - There was an unusual sight at a Harris Teeter in Fort Mill, as a local mom made good on a recent promise to go grocery shopping in a blow-up unicorn costume.

Sarah Bucciero of Indian Land said that if the community helped her reach her goal of raising $13,000 for the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend she would put on the suit - and the community delivered.

Fort Mill mom shops as ‘unicorn’ after helping raise $14K for good cause
WBTV has shared the Bucciero family’s story before. Their 3-year-old son Carter died of cancer 10 years ago. Sarah said she set the goal of raising $13,000 because Carter would have turned 13 this year.

The community helped Sarah crush her goal by raising $14,000!

Her sons Mason and Porter went with her to the store Thursday as she kept her promise.

“We’ve now raised over $325,000 for St Jude and every year I increase my goal, and every year we make it,” said Sarah. “It’s just really fulfilling, and it helps heal my heart. It helps perpetuate [Carter’s] legacy, and I know that we’re giving back to the hospital and helping other kids who are battling the worst days of their lives.”

Mason and Porter agreed with their mom’s sentiments and said helping St. Jude has become a part of their daily lives.

“Growing up knowing that you had that in your past it just inspires you to grow up and inspire change,” added Mason.

People laughed, smiled, and stopped to take selfies and pictures with Sarah.

Mason, who said it was slightly embarrassing, also said it was worth it because he’s so proud of his mom. He also said there’s a strategy to shopping with a unicorn.

“Have the most fun, but also kind of stay away because you never know what a unicorn can do,” said Mason. “But also, they’re majestic, very majestic animals and especially with a beautiful unicorn like this one… you got to stay close.”

The unicorn crew ended up buying everything from cake mix and sprinkles to ice cream, apples, and Lucky Charms — you know, unicorn food.

Sarah says on the drive home the boys decided they wanted to donate what they got to their local food bank at Fort Mill Care Center.

There was an unusual sight at a Harris Teeter in Fort Mill, as a local mom made good on a...
