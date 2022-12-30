FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers tonight and then some storms possible Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have some showers tonight and even some storms are possible for Saturday with First Alert Weather Day issued.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Cloudy with some drizzle and showers tonight, chance of rain is 40%.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day on Saturday for periods of heavy rain and gusty storms. The chance of rain is 90%.

0.50″-1″ Inches of rain is expected.

Skies clear up Sunday with high temps in the mid to upper 60s.

Warmer temperatures around 70 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain chances go up by Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for a few storms.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Tonight will be cloudy with some on and off showers and drizzle before midnight and a 40% chance of some light rain after midnight. Mild low temps tonight with lows down to 52.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Saturday! We have the potential for some heavy downpours and storms. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to the south and west of Columbia under a level 1 “Marginal Risk” of severe weather. We could see some gusty storms pop up during the afternoon hours Saturday. High temps are in the mid to upper 60s and skies are cloudy to mostly cloudy. Expect rain showers in the morning with the threat of storms by the early to mid afternoon.

New Year’s Day looks great with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. We’ll have some clouds to start the day and more sunshine by the afternoon.

Monday morning is cooler with upper 40s with clear skies. Monday afternoon we see mostly sunny skies with high temps reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

A cold front is approaching Tuesday. This brings a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours. Lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s.

A low pressure system arrives Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain and even some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either. Lows are in the low 60s and highs reach the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Around 52 with clouds and a few showers. Chance of rain is 40%.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day New Year’s Eve: An 90% chance for rain. Rain could be heavy at times with a few gusty storms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

NEW YEARS Day: Partly cloudy and drier with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain and storms throughout the day. Highs are in the low 70s.

Thursday: A little cooler with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low 60s. There’s a 40% chance of showers mainly in the morning.

