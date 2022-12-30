DHEC takes emergency action to protect assisted living residents in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four assisted living facilities.

DHEC issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2.

According to DHEC, the conditions and practices at these locations pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents who live in the facilities.

DHEC says staff observed and conducted an inspection at the facilities on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12.

These are some of the violations:

insect infestations, including bed bugs and roaches

failure to properly administer residents’ medications

insufficient food provided and unsanitary kitchens

