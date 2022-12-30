SkyView
DHEC takes emergency action to protect assisted living residents in Columbia

DHEC says staff observed and conducted an inspection at the facilities on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12.
DHEC says staff observed and conducted an inspection at the facilities on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12.(akaratwimages via Canva)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is taking emergency actions at four assisted living facilities.

DHEC issued Emergency Suspension Orders against Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2.

According to DHEC, the conditions and practices at these locations pose a threat to the health, safety, and welfare of the residents who live in the facilities.

DHEC says staff observed and conducted an inspection at the facilities on Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 12.

These are some of the violations:

  • insect infestations, including bed bugs and roaches
  • failure to properly administer residents’ medications
  • insufficient food provided and unsanitary kitchens

