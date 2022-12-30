Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard.

According to officials, the tree fell on Lyles while he was cutting the tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

