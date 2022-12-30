City of Columbia officials continue inspections at Colony Apartments, tenants fed up

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Everyone living at the Colony Apartments in Columbia remains under an evacuation order after a string of issues were reported earlier this week.

Colony Apartments, which offers subsidized housing under Section 8 vouchers, is located on West Beltline Boulevard in North Columbia.

While investigating a murder there on Tuesday, tenants told police they had been living without heat or water for several days over the Christmas holiday during frigid temperatures.

City leadership then deemed all units were unsafe, prompting those evacuations.

Officials had initially estimated that residents could begin returning as early as Thursday, but multiple gas leaks on the property in the last 24 hours have delayed that process.

While some utilities, including water, have now been restored, Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said they want to ensure that all units are safe before allowing people to return.

Inspections by Columbia Code Enforcement, along with the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, continued Thursday.

Officials checked every unit for potential violations and quality of life issues and were working to ensure that they had working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Some of what we find is that people haven’t used these gas stoves, and they’re actually using their stove to heat their apartments up,” Jenkins said in an interview Wednesday. “So if they don’t have a CO alarm in there, obviously you’re dealing with carbon monoxide, and that’s that silent killer so we have to make sure that they do have those CO alarms in there.”

On Tuesday night, the property’s ownership company, The Monroe Group, paid for vouchers at nearby hotels for tenants.

Vouchers included stays at the Ramada Limited Columbia and the Days Inn on Plumbers Road.

They were originally slated to end last night, but hotel stays have been extended for another night.

Several tenants expressed their frustrations about the situation to WIS on Thursday.

“For us to sit here and have to go back and forth, place to place when I pay my rent here, I pay my bills here, so, therefore, I would expect y’all to put us in something better,” Andrea Franklin, who has lived at the Colony Apartments since April, said. “If we pay our bill, at least have some courtesy. They didn’t. So that’s just unbelievable to me.”

Franklin did not feel that the conditions at the hotel were suitable for her and her 8-month-old baby, and will now be staying with her mother and grandmother.

She said she was not notified about the voucher and had to walk to the management office to receive it.

“Then we get to the hotel, there’s roaches and it’s just disgusting, it’s just down,” Franklin said. “There’s no point in sitting here moving us from one place to another dirty place. That’s not it, especially if we have children.”

Another tenant, who wished to remain anonymous, had a similar experience at the Days Inn.

She said she discovered bedbugs in the hotel room, and instead of sleeping there with her four children, she slept in her car.

The woman added that she believes management does not care about her or her family.

“This is where we have to be like people don’t have a choice to be here,” she said. “We’re not here because we want to be here. We’re here because this is where we have to be. And I understand, y’all do whatever you feel like you’re doing to make everybody comfortable, but at the same time, bare minimum isn’t acceptable.”

Columbia Police data obtained by WIS shows that there have been 10 code violations at the Colony Apartments since February 2021, mainly having to do with trash overflowing.

David Hatcher, who leads the city’s code enforcement, tells WIS the last time code enforcement officers checked units at the property was in August, and no major issues were discovered.

On Thursday afternoon, Columbia Police, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, and complex management met to discuss the next steps.

WIS asked Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann’s office whether, given potential violations of city ordinances, code violations, and its recent history of crime, city officials would be looking into declaring Colony Apartments a public nuisance and shutting it down permanently.

The mayor’s office said all options are on the table.

Columbia Police, for its part, said it is not recommending that step at this point.

The Monroe Group has not responded to requests for comment.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.