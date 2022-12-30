1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community.

Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire.

Units responded to the fire around 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 100 block of Sharon Circle. Flames and smoke were coming from the home when crews arrived.

Lexington County house fire ((LEXINGTON COUNTY FIRE SERVICE))

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking material inside the house. The home sustained a lot of damage making it unliveable due to the fire.

The Irmo Fire District and the West Columbia Fire Department helped to extinguish the blaze. The American Red Cross has been asked to help the person who lost their home.

