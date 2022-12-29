SkyView
Soda City Live: Market on Main New Year's Eve Bash

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - What are your plans for the new year?

If you haven’t made plans yet, how about Market on Main? The restaurant is hosting a two-part celebration to help you ring in the new year exclusively.

Two options include early seating with a three-course gourmet meal for $50 and a three-course gourmet meal with an open bar and an amazing view of the Captial City Fireworks display with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Spots are selling fast, for more information click here.

