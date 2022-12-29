Soda City Live: The K9 Godmothers are active this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When it comes to looking out for dogs in law enforcement, no group does it better than the K9 Godmothers. The group is active year-round in providing for the dogs and their handlers.

The K9 Godmothers recently held an outreach for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the bomb dogs of the University of South Carolina. The women provided lunch and gave gifts. Each dog had a stocking from Santa filled with toys and treats.

The K9 Godmothers also make sure the K9s have the best safety equipment. In fact, they hold a lunch for the handler each quarter and have fundraisers for the teams. They have kennel sponsorships available each year, and the group creates events as any needs arise. This year alone, the K9 Godmothers’ efforts brought about e-collars, cooling units, first aid and trauma kits, ear pros, leather muzzles, and more.

They also do the same for the K9 team of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. Well done, Carmen Hudson and the others who devote so much time and energy to being a K9 Godmother.

