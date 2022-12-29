SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: How to train your Christmas puppy

Soda City Live: How to train your Christmas puppy
Soda City Live: How to train your Christmas puppy(Geoff Ellinwood)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you get a new puppy for Christmas? While puppies want nothing more than to play, you will need to put your pup to work a bit so both of you can have a great life together.

Geoff Ellinwood is the owner of the South Carolina K9 Academy. He has trained hundreds of dogs over the years. Today, he has three steps of action you should take with your new pup.

Learn more about SC K9 Academy at www.sck9academy.com. You can contact Geoff on Facebook or through email at Geoff.sck9academy@gmail.com.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria C. Nelson was arrested for tax evasion in Clarendon County.
Columbia woman charged with not reporting over $23,000 in income
According to CPD, Jimmy Murphy Kelly (left) and Zavia Dorsey (right) have been arrested in...
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Colony Apartments
Columbia city officials looking into conditions at Colony Apartments
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
According to officials, around 11: 10 a.m. a call was received about a report of a man being...
Coroner identifies victim of Kershaw County hunting incident

Latest News

Soda City Live: Bride city shows wedding expo
Soda City Live: Here comes the bridal season, Bride City Shows Expo headed to the Midlands
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
WIS: 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Soda City Live
Soda City Live: Be Well Wednesday
Soda City Live: Obtainable fitness goals for the New Year with Boss Tribe Fitness
Story of Owen Bradwell
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet