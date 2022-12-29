SkyView
Richland County Coroner’s Office to host event for families of missing persons

Richland County Coroner’s Office hosting an event for families of missing persons.
Richland County Coroner’s Office hosting an event for families of missing persons.(AP)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office wants to give families hope who are in search of their loved ones.

Families with someone missing will have the opportunity to open new reports and have them entered

in the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) and NamUs (National Missing and Unidentified Persons System).

The families of the missing person can donate their DNA for CODIS (Combined DNA Index System).

Verogen will provide the DNA kits and the family member’s DNA will be uploaded to the company’s genetic genealogy databases.

Innovative Forensic Investigations is offering to assist the families with uploading their kits to the databases and is offering to monitor any kits collected at the event.

