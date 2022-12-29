SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County Animal Services holding pet adoption event in honor USC and Clemson bowl games

Lexington County Animal Services holding an adoption special in honor of USC and Clemson.
Lexington County Animal Services holding an adoption special in honor of USC and Clemson.(Flynn Snyder)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services is honoring the University of South Carolina and Clemson with one of its latest adoption events.

In the spirit of college football, the shelter is discounting adoption fees for fans of both teams.

Clemson fans with a shirt that shows team spirit will be able to adopt a pet for $10 and USC fans with their shirt can adopt a pet for $20.

For any other football fan, the fee will be $25. The discount will be running from Dec. 28 - Dec. 30.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to CPD, Jimmy Murphy Kelly (left) and Zavia Dorsey (right) have been arrested in...
Two arrested after shooting incident at Columbia area apartment complex, one person dead
Angelo Brown has been arrested for intruding on Shaw Air Force base.
Shaw Air Force Base intruder in custody says federal agents
Funeral services announced for Christopher Scott III
Funeral arrangements announced for 9-year-old boy killed in Columbia
Man has been arrested in connection with Olive Garden shooting incident
Man arrested in connection with Columbia restaurant parking lot shooting incident
Last week, deputies arrested Early Valentine and Montavis Barnes in connection with Cyrus’...
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests

Latest News

They pick up trash on Warner Drive in Richland County every single Saturday morning at 8 a.m
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Shoutout to the McCants for their weekly effort
TTT
TTT
The city of Columbia holds its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. food drive to support Harvest...
City of Columbia hosts food drive to honor the community service of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Dec. 26 is the first day of Kwanzaa.
Midlands 2022 Kwanzaa events