Lexington County Animal Services holding pet adoption event in honor USC and Clemson bowl games

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Animal Services is honoring the University of South Carolina and Clemson with one of its latest adoption events.

In the spirit of college football, the shelter is discounting adoption fees for fans of both teams.

Clemson fans with a shirt that shows team spirit will be able to adopt a pet for $10 and USC fans with their shirt can adopt a pet for $20.

For any other football fan, the fee will be $25. The discount will be running from Dec. 28 - Dec. 30.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.