Irmo police announce traffic safety checks near Irmo, Columbiana Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department will be conducting traffic safety checks this upcoming Friday, December 30.

Officials said officers will be regulating the checks from 7:00 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. at the intersection of Irmo Drive and Friarsgate Boulevard, while the second intersection will be from 9:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. near the 900 Block of Columbiana Drive.

Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, as well as moving and equipment violations. Law enforcement will be conducting the checks to insure safety on the roadways this holiday season.

