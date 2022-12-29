FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our warmup continues and rain/storms move in Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds build Friday with a few showers possible, we see a better chance of rain and even some thunder Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clouds increase tonight and temps stay above freezing, near 40!

There’s a 20% chance of showers Friday with mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Day for Saturday, for possible rain and thunder. The chance of rain is 90%.

0.50″-1″ Inches of rain is expected.

Clouds to start on Sunday but clearing skies for the afternoon with highs near 70.

Warmer temperatures with near 70s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances go up by Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential to see scattered storms.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies will go from clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 40, which is much warmer than we’ve seen since the 22nd of December!

wis (WIS)

A low pressure system in Louisiana area will funnel in moisture from the south and bring clouds to the region. It will also warrant a 20% chance of a few showers. Highs are near 65.

wis (WIS)

The low moves through the Midwest and will bring a cold front closer to our region Saturday. This brings a First Alert Weather Day for the day as storms and heavy rain are possible for the region. Lows are near 52 and highs reach the mid 60s. Amounts could be around 0.25-1″and will be dependent upon the tracks of individual storm cells. Chance of rain is 90%. Just some lightning and some breezy winds are possible.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

It looks better for New Year’s Eve festivities. Our high resolution models can now give us a look at what the night holds. Most have the rain east of the Midlands by around 9pm, so it will be OK for fireworks and celebrations outdoors.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Lows by Sunday morning are in the low 50s, we see clouds in the morning and then sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 60s by the afternoon, it just looks like a gorgeous day!

wis (WIS)

Monday morning is a little cooler with low 40s, but high temps rebound into the low 70s with high pressure keeping us dry. Skies are mostly sunny.

wis (WIS)

A low pressure system and cold front approaches from the west and brings a 40% chance of rain showers and even storms. Temps are in the upper 40s in the mornings and highs reach the low 70s.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Near 40 with clear skies in the early part of the evening and some clouds by the early morning.

Friday: Increasing clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, 20% chance of showers.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day New Year’s Eve: A 90% chance for rain. Rain could be heavy at times with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 60s.

NEW YEARS Day: Partly cloudy and drier with highs reaching the upper 60s to near 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms by the afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.