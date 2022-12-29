SkyView
DSS to end emergency SNAP allotments at end of January

Emergency food SNAP allotments ending in January 2023.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services will end emergency SNAP allotments on January 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, depending on the size of the family, SNAP allotments have brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefits.

The United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Services has called January the ‘transition’ month. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount.

Here is an example of how the changes will affect a family:

  • 2-person SNAP household whose regular SNAP allotment is $250 a month*.
  • Prior to February 1, 2023, the household was eligible to receive an additional $266 in emergency allotments which brought them up to the maximum benefit amount for a two-person household which is $516.
  • ·Effective February 1st, this SNAP household will receive $250 a month.

Emergency SNAP allotments are not subject to a fair hearing. Starting January 3, 2023, SNAP recipients will be able to view their regular monthly SNAP benefit amount and their emergency allotment amount online, here.

More than 308,000 households are currently receiving SNAP in South Carolina as of November 2022.

